AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AZO stock opened at $2,003.02 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,028.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,817.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,644.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 103.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

