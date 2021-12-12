Millennium Management LLC Sells 5,222 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

