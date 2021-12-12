Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CACC opened at $643.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $320.19 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $638.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.43.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

