Richard J. Kramer Sells 175,197 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

