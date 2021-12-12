Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGDPF. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.