EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report $146.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.46 million to $147.52 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $580.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $49.18 on Friday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

