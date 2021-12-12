Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

JBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE JBL opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $6,830,527. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

