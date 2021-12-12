10,343 Shares in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.14% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $28.54.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.