Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12,270.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.