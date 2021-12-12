Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,235,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

