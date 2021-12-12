Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,251 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJD opened at $44.47 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05.

