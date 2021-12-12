Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 25,644 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 1,282.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of International General Insurance worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,211,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in International General Insurance by 23.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Shares of IGIC opened at $8.01 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $391.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.