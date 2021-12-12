Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,624 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of AMMO worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMMO by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $658.43 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

POWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

