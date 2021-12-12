Morgan Stanley Sells 360,410 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Brigham Minerals worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 109.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.12 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.