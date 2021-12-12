Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $40.52 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,438.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock worth $4,163,672 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

