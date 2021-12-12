Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Mesabi Trust worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 188,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

MSB stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.00. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The mining company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 248.16% and a net margin of 93.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.32%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.92%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

