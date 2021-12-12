GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 157,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.09 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

