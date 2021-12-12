Mizuho Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $68.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of SR stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

