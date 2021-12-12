Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

CTHR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $47,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 98,415 shares of company stock worth $294,508 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

