Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of RYTM opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,181,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

