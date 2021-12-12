Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ABTX stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

