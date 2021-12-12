Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Farmland Partners worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.25 million, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.50%.

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $101,563 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

