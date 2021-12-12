Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 306,419 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 306,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $608.21 million, a P/E ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 2.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

