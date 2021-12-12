Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.33% of iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STLC opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.