16,772 Shares in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFPH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 2,359.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

