30,246 Shares in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 309,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.4% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 295,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

In other news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 19,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NCZ opened at $5.06 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.