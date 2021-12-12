State Street Corp Sells 131,009 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,009 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Gencor Industries worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $169.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

