State Street Corp Invests $149,000 in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.52% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 81,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taitron Components by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Taitron Components Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

