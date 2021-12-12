State Street Corp Buys 34,478 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Nine Energy Service worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $1.28 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 1,386,887.25% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

