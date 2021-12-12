State Street Corp Makes New $108,000 Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 194,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period.

In other Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KVSB stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

