State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 411,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.87. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

