Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.45.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,012,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.