State Street Corp Takes $118,000 Position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp owned 0.13% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 87.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 525,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

DARE stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Daré Bioscience Profile

