Elena Arutunian Sells 100,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:APP opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after buying an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

