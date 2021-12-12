Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson Sells 250,000 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SBUX opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 19,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

