DATATRAK International (DTRK) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 130 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DATATRAK International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DATATRAK International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -974.03 DATATRAK International Competitors $993.34 million $1.40 million 17.17

DATATRAK International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DATATRAK International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 665 3172 4903 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.48%. Given DATATRAK International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

Summary

DATATRAK International rivals beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

