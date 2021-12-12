ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAVMY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.30 ($13.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.61) to €13.50 ($15.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($12.92) to €13.00 ($14.61) in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.36 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.