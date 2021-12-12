Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$4.61 on Friday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$2.81 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.36.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

