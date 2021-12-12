CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of CorMedix worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CorMedix by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CorMedix by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRMD opened at $4.98 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.47.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRMD shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

