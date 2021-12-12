Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.7% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 108,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 43,755 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 344,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 56,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVLY opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,131 shares of company stock worth $142,987. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

