Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,984 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,042 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $519.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $112,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $31,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

