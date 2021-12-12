Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.82.

SYBX opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

