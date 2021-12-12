Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $209,000 in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Newegg Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Shares of NEGG stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.