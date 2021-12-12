Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

WMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,001,169 shares of company stock worth $294,475,231 in the last ninety days. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

