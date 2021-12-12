Morgan Stanley Trims 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price to $28.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $20.71 on Thursday. 2U has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

