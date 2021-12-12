Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Research Coverage Started at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a SEK 90 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a SEK 78 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VLVOF opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 12 month low of 7.02 and a 12 month high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

