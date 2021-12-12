First National Financial (TSE:FN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.67

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$39.67 and last traded at C$39.67, with a volume of 25931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.70.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $17.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.60%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

