FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 39,834 shares.The stock last traded at $192.58 and had previously closed at $193.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth $145,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth $187,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

