Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $49.07. 38,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,894,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
