Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $49.07. 38,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,894,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

