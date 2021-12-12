Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 250,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,293,453 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $43.23.

The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

